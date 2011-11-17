Bank of America names new strategy chief

*Thong Nguyen replaces Mike Lyons

*Latest former Fleet executive elevated by Moynihan

By Rick Rothacker

Nov 17 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan named a new strategy chief to help him with his bid to reshape a company struggling with mortgage losses, new regulations and a sluggish economy.

Thong Nguyen has already started his new role, bank spokesman Jerry Dubrowski said on Thursday. He replaces Mike Lyons, who left last month to become head of corporate and institutional banking at PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N).

Nguyen joined Bank of America in 2003, most recently serving as West Division head in the bank's U.S. Trust wealth management unit. He worked with Moynihan in the 1990s at Providence, Rhode Island-based Fleet Financial Group and becomes the latest former Fleet executive to be elevated since Moynihan became CEO in January 2010.

Nguyen will be based in the bank's headquarters of Charlotte, North Carolina, and report to chief financial officer Bruce Thompson, Dubrowski said.

The new strategy executive joins Moynihan's team as Bank of America's board is meeting in Charlotte this week to weigh its plans for 2012.

At an investor conference on Tuesday, Moynihan provided an update on his efforts to streamline the bank, work through mortgage issues and build capital to meet new international standards. On Monday, the bank said it was selling most of its remaining shares in China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK) (601939.SS) for an after-tax gain of $1.8 billion.

The bank has also said it could issue up to 400 million common shares in exchange for outstanding preferred shares in another capital-building move.

Bank of America shares fell below $6 on Wednesday for the first time since early October amid continuing concerns about the ability of European countries to pay their debts.

In morning trading, Bank of America shares were up 0.8 percent to $5.95. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)