BofA CDS costs jump over previous record close

NEW YORK, Sept 22 The cost to insure Bank of America's (BAC.N) bonds in the credit default swap market jumped over its previous closing highs on Thursday as concerns sparked by Wednesday's credit rating downgrade increased.

Bank of America's five-year CDS costs increased 17 basis points on Thursday to 390 basis points, or $390,000 per year to insure $10 million in debt for five years.

The swap costs rose over their previous closing high of 386 basis points set in March 2009, but are lower than intraday highs set in August, when the costs jumped to 435 basis points, Markit data show.

Concerns about the cost of Bank of America's funding have increased since Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday cut its credit ratings on the bank. For more, see [ID:nS1E78K24A] (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)