BofA picks Goldman banker for senior role in Europe

By Douwe Miedema
LONDON, June 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi as a
co-head of its investment banking in Europe, the latest in a
flurry of changes at the top of the region's investment banks.
De Giorgi, chief operating officer of the investment banking
division of Goldman Sachs in New York, will join Bank of America
in January, it said on Monday.
He will share the role as co-head of Global Corporate and
Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Bob
Elfring, who joined BAML in 2011.
"Diego ... has almost 20 years experience in European
investment banking, covering financial institutions and southern
European clients in particular," BAML investment bank head
Christian Meissner said.
The U.S. bank, under pressure to improve its flagging
performance, in March lost Andrea Orcel - the architect of many
of Europe's biggest banking deals - to Swiss group UBS
where he will co-head the investment bank.
It hit back at UBS a month later, when UBS veteran Alex
Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the U.S. bank.