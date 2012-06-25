BofA picks Goldman banker for senior role in Europe

By Douwe Miedema

LONDON, June 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi as a co-head of its investment banking in Europe, the latest in a flurry of changes at the top of the region's investment banks.

De Giorgi, chief operating officer of the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs in New York, will join Bank of America in January, it said on Monday.

He will share the role as co-head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Bob Elfring, who joined BAML in 2011.

"Diego ... has almost 20 years experience in European investment banking, covering financial institutions and southern European clients in particular," BAML investment bank head Christian Meissner said.

The U.S. bank, under pressure to improve its flagging performance, in March lost Andrea Orcel - the architect of many of Europe's biggest banking deals - to Swiss group UBS where he will co-head the investment bank.

It hit back at UBS a month later, when UBS veteran Alex Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the U.S. bank.