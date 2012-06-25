UPDATE 2-BofA picks Goldman banker for senior role in Europe

By Douwe Miedema
LONDON, June 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi as a
co-head of its investment bank in Europe, the latest in a flurry
of changes at the top of the region's investment banks.
De Giorgi, chief operating officer of the investment banking
division of Goldman Sachs in New York, will join Bank of America
in January, BAML said on Monday.
He will share the role as co-head of Global Corporate and
Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Bob
Elfring, who joined the bank in 2011.
"Diego ... has almost 20 years experience in European
investment banking, covering financial institutions and southern
European clients in particular," BAML investment bank head
Christian Meissner said.
The U.S. bank, under pressure to improve its flagging
performance, in March lost Andrea Orcel - the architect of many
of Europe's biggest banking deals - to Swiss group UBS
where he will co-head the investment bank.
Orcel was the banker of choice for clients such as Spanish
bank Santander and Italian peer UniCredit.
Hiring De Giorgi - who is Italian - may put BAML in a better
position in southern Europe.
Six BAML bankers followed Orcel weeks after he left for the
Swiss bank, most of whom had experience in Spain and Italy, two
countries where investment banking advice is in demand because
the banking sectors need restructuring.
BAML hit back at UBS a month later, when UBS veteran Alex
Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the U.S. bank.
Elfring, a Dutchman, joined BAML as head of investment
banking for Benelux and Northern Europe last year. Before that,
he worked at Credit Suisse.
The two new hires will report to Meissner and
Wilmott-Sitwell, president of Europe and Emerging Markets
(ex-Asia), effectively stepping into the role Meissner held
himself before he was promoted to his global role.
BAML posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
While it was among the hardest-hit of the major U.S. banks, it
has been on the mend, passing the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
stress test in March.