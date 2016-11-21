BofA must face fraud lawsuit by Tutor Perini over debt sales

Nov 21 A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a
lawsuit accusing Bank of America Corp of defrauding
Tutor Perini Corp by selling the construction company
millions of dollars of auction-rate securities it knew were on
the brink of collapse.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said a lower
court judge erred in dismissing federal and Massachusetts state
securities fraud claims against the second-largest U.S. bank.
Tutor Perini said Bank of America pushed it to buy
auction-rate securities in late 2007 and early 2008 despite
knowing the market was "one step away from illiquidity."
The $330 billion auction-rate market seized up in February
2008 when dealers stopped supporting it, saddling investors with
illiquid debt that had often been marketed as a cash substitute.
In dismissing Tutor Perini's lawsuit in August 2015, U.S.
District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Bank of America made
numerous disclosures to the Sylmar, California-based company and
"had no duty to disclose all facts" reflecting the risks.
Writing for the appeals court, however, Circuit Judge Ojetta
Rogeriee Thompson said deteriorating conditions might have
obliged Bank of America to warn of new risks that made its
earlier recommendations stale.
Citing emails, Thompson said "a reasonable jury could find
that while (the bank) was taking steps to protect itself, it
urged an unsuspecting Tutor Perini to walk right off the cliff."
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to
comment.
Tutor Perini estimates its losses at more than $50 million,
including interest.
Its lawyer, George Carpinello, a partner at Boies, Schiller
& Flexner, said the company was "very pleased" with the
decision.
"The court recited chapter and verse from Bank of America's
own emails as to how the bank knew the market was on the verge
of collapse, and decided that one way out of the crisis was to
dump securities on unsuspecting investors," he said.
Bank of America was among more than one dozen companies that
agreed to repurchase more than $61 billion of auction-rate
securities to settle claims by Andrew Cuomo, then New York's
attorney general and now its governor.
Tutor Perini said corporate investors such as itself were
ineligible for these settlements.
The case is Tutor Perini Corp v Bank of America Securities
LLC et al, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-1945.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)