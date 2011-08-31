UPDATE 3-BofA sued over $1.75 bln Countrywide mortgage pool

* Misrepresentations said to be made in Countrywide loans
* US Bank, acting as trustee, sues Bank of America
(Adds Bank of America comment)
By Jonathan Stempel and Joe Rauch
NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 30 Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) was sued by the trustee of a $1.75 billion mortgage
pool, which seeks to force the bank to buy back the underlying
loans because of alleged misrepresentations in how they were
made.
The lawsuit by the banking unit of US Bancorp (USB.N) is the
latest of a number of suits seeking to recover investor losses
tied to risky mortgage loans issued by Countrywide Financial
Corp, which Bank of America bought in 2008.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan,
U.S. Bank said Countrywide, which issued the 4,484 loans in the
HarborView Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-10, materially breached its
obligations by systemically misrepresenting the quality of its
underwriting and loan documentation.
Soon after the loans were sold to the trust, they "began to
become delinquent and default at a startling rate," the
complaint said. Out of a sample of 786 of the loans, 520, or 66
percent, breached one or more representations, it said.
U.S. Bank said it demanded that Bank of America fix the
breaches or buy back the loans as it had agreed to do, but that
it has refused and offered no reason for this refusal.
The lawsuit demands that the bank repurchase all the loans
in the pool, or at least those it knows have problems and are
hurting investors in the trust.
Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson said the bank is
still reviewing the complaint, but the bank does not believe
U.S. Bank has the right to demand repurchases under the mortgage
pool agreements, or can demand repurchase for loans that are not
delinquent or have been paid off.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank paid $2.5 billion
to buy Countrywide, but writedowns and legal costs have pushed
the estimated cost of that purchase to more than $30 billion.
Last fall, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said the bank
would fight repurchase claims by investors, calling the process
"hand-to-hand combat."
In 2011, however, he has agreed to large settlements with
mortgage financiers Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB, as well as billionaire Wilbur Ross' bond insurer
Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N). Then in June, he agreed to pay
$8.5 billion to settle a wide range of Countrywide claims.
The $8.5 billion pact requires court approval but has drawn
objections from several dozen investors, as well as the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp and the New York and Delaware attorneys
general. Bank of America also faces a $10 billion lawsuit by
bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N).
Bank of America shares closed down 27 cents, or 3.2 percent,
to $8.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is U.S. Bank NA v. Countrywide Home Loans Inc et
al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
652388/2011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joe Rauch; Editing by Derek
Caney, Tim Dobbyn and Carol Bishopric)