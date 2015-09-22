Canada pension fund votes against Bank of America bylaw changes

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Sept 22 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Tuesday it has voted its large stake in Bank of America Corp against bylaw changes allowing the bank's chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan, to also serve as chairman.
The Charlotte-based bank will hold a special shareholder meeting Tuesday morning on bylaw changes it made last year to allow the roles to be combined, sparking protests from some investors who say the roles should remain separated to provide more oversight.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board controls 103 million shares of the bank, making it the largest investor thus far to declare its intentions in the closely watched vote. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.