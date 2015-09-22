版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 22:22 BJT

Bank of America wins vote; Moynihan to keep chairmanship

| Sept 22

Sept 22 Bank of America shareholders voted Tuesday to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to keep his chairmanship.

The bank received 63 percent of the vote. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

