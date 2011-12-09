BofA lawyer says settlement challenger is Baupost

* Opposition to BofA settlement is from the Baupost-lawyer
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Dec 8 Walnut Place, a group of
undisclosed investors who oppose Bank of America Corp's
$8.5 billion mortgage bond settlement, is the Baupost Group, a
distressed debt fund, according to an attorney for the bank.
"Walnut Place is actually a made up name," Theodore Mirvis,
an attorney with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz who represents
Bank of America, said at a hearing in New York state Supreme
Court Thursday.
The "real" firm, which sued Bank of America and Bank of New
York Mellon, as trustee, over mortgage-backed
securities trusts is Baupost -- "known as a distressed debt or
sometimes a vulture fund," Mirvis said.
Baupost spokeswoman Elaine Mann declined to comment on
whether the Boston-based hedge fund was behind Walnut. David
Grais, an attorney at Grais & Ellsworth LLP in New York who
represents the Walnut entities, also declined to comment on
whether Walnut was Baupost.
Like most hedge funds, Baupost doesn't usually disclose its
earnings or investments, but was reported to have $23 billion
in assets last year.
Walnut Place is involved in separate cases against Bank of
America.
In August, 11 entities sharing the name Walnut Place filed
to remove the global $8.5 billion settlement case from New York
state to federal court, citing its size and complexity.
The settlement was intended to resolve much of Bank of
America's remaining legal liability tied to its disastrous 2008
purchase of mortgage lender Countrywide Financial Corp. The
deal, which was reached with over 20 institutional investors,
would apply to other investors as well.
The decision to remove the case to U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York is on appeal to the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.
Bank of New York Mellon is the trustee for the 530 mortgage
securitization trusts covered by the proposed agreement.
Mirvis and Grais were in state court Thursday, arguing on a
motion by Bank of America to dismiss a separate case that the
Walnut Place entities brought against Countrywide Home Loans
for breaching the agreements governing two mortgage-backed
securities trusts. Trustee Bank of New York Mellon is also a
defendant.
Mirvis argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the
right to sue for the repurchase of loans on representation and
warranty claims belonged to the trustee. He told the judge that
if she sides with Bank of America, "there's no plan B for
certificate holders."
Grais argues that holders of 25 percent of voting rights
are authorized to bring cases when the trustee doesn't want
to.
In a May court filing, Bank of America said that Baupost
sent letters to the Bank of New York Mellon, claiming it was a
certificate holder and that loans in two trusts did not comply
with representations and warranties made by Countrywide Home
Loans. They said appraisals were inflated and other information
had been misrepresented.
Baupost demanded the trustee give notice of the alleged
breaches to Countrywide, according to the document, and require
Countrywide to repurchase the loans. On Dec. 21, 2010, the
trustee received a letter concerning one of the trusts from
entities including the "Walnut Place" entities.
"The Walnut Place entities claimed to have been assigned
Baupost's interest in that trust," the document said.
The case in state court Thursday was Walnut Place LLC v.
Countrywide Home Loans Inc, 650497/2011, New York state Supreme
Court (Manhattan).
The federal case for the $8.5 billion proposed settlement
is Bank of New York Mellon v. Walnut Place LLC, 11-cv-05988,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York
(Manhattan).