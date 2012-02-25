Whistleblower accuses Countrywide of appraisal fraud

* Case appears to be related to $1 billion False Claims case
* Complaint unsealed on Friday in New York
By Rick Rothacker
Feb 24 A former Countrywide Financial
employee alleges the lender fraudulently inflated appraisals
used for government-insured home loans, according to a complaint
unsealed on Friday in U.S District Court in New York.
The whistleblower complaint appears to be related to a $1
billion settlement announced Feb. 9 between Bank of America Corp
, which bought Countrywide in June 2008, and the U.S.
Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York.
Federal prosecutors said they had been investigating Bank of
America and Countrywide since 2009 for knowingly making loans
insured by the Federal Housing Administration to unqualified
borrowers. They also said they probed allegations that the bank
and Countrywide defrauded the FHA by originating loans based on
inflated appraisals.
The $1 billion False Claims Act settlement was part of the
$25 billion pact reached by five major lenders, state attorneys
general and the U.S. Department of Justice over
foreclosure-related abuses. Final settlement documents have not
yet been filed in the False Claims Act case or in the global
settlement.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New
York declined to comment on Friday.
According to the unsealed complaint, the whistleblower, Kyle
Lagow, witnessed first-hand the "corrupt underwriting and
appraisal process" at the lender. Lagow worked in a Countrywide
appraisal unit in Plano, Texas, from June 2004 to November 2008,
according to the complaint.
An attorney for Lagow, Steve Berman, did not return a call
seeking comment. Bank of America did not immediately provide
comment.
Under the False Claims Act, a successful complaint can earn
a whistleblower up to 25 percent of the settlement amount. In a
case unveiled last week, a Citigroup Inc employee in
Missouri is set to receive $31 million of the $158 million the
bank agreed to pay over claims it misled the government into
insuring thousans of risky home loans.
The False Claims Act is a federal law designed to recover
money taken from the government by fraud, and discourage further
wrongdoing. Filings on Friday did not indicate whether the
government has agreed to join Lagow's case.