Some of WikiLeaks' Bank of America data destroyed

* Ex-WikiLeaks frontman says 3,000 "submissions" trashed
* Domscheit-Berg distrusted WikiLeaks security measures
* Unclear if Assange still has some older bank data
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 Some internal Bank of
America (BAC.N) files obtained by WikiLeaks have been
destroyed, according to a former close collaborator of Julian
Assange, the whistleblowing website's founder.
In an email to Reuters, Daniel Domscheit-Berg, who last
year was fired by Assange as WikiLeaks' co-spokesman, confirmed
that he had destroyed "roundabout" 3,000 submissions WikiLeaks
received related to Bank of America.
Domscheit-Berg said that he had decided to destroy the
material "in the interest of the security of sources." In the
past he had alleged that the source-protection system used by
WikiLeaks under Assange's stewardship was inadequate.
Domscheit-Berg, who has been working on the creation of a
rival to WikiLeaks called OpenLeaks, said that the Bank of
America material which he destroyed was sent to WikiLeaks
between January 2010 and September 2010. In September 2010
Assange ousted Domscheit-Berg, who then used the pseudonym
"Daniel Schmitt", as one of WikiLeaks' principal frontmen.
Domscheit-Berg said that the 3,000 Bank of America
submissions that he destroyed consisted of "about 10-15%
documents and the rest random junk people sent in." He did not
characterize the destroyed material's content further.
But Domscheit-Berg also said that he did not destroy Bank
of America material obtained by WikiLeaks before last year. He
said that Assange first claimed to have obtained leaks from
inside Bank of America in October 2009. Domscheit-Berg said he
never had control over such files and did not destroy them.
Larry Di Rita, a Bank of America spokesman, said: "We don't
know what they claim to have had, and we have no comment on
what they allegedly may have destroyed."
The destruction of the documents could provide a small
amount of relief to Bank of America investors. The bank's stock
dropped 3 percent in November amid fears the bank could be the
target of WikiLeaks' next document release. In recent weeks
investors have pummeled Bank of America's stock on fears it may
need to raise outside capital to absorb losses.
Assange did not immediately respond to an email requesting
comment. However, in a flurry of messages posted on its Twitter
feed over the weekend, WikiLeaks said that it could confirm
that the data Domscheit-Berg claimed to have destroyed
"included five gigabytes from the Bank of America."
The WikiLeaks Twitter feed, which Assange is believed to
control personally, also said that Domscheit-Berg had destroyed
a copy of "the entire US no-fly list," "US intercept
arrangements for over a hundred internet companies," and leaks
from inside "around 20 neo-Nazi organizations."
It is unclear from the statements by WikiLeaks and
Domscheit-Berg whether WikiLeaks and Assange still have any
Bank of America files under their control.
In an October 2009 interview with the Computerworld
website, Assange said that he was "sitting on 5GB from Bank of
America, one of the executive's hard drives." Five gigabytes is
precisely the size of the data cache that the WikiLeaks Twitter
feed now claims that Domscheit-Berg destroyed.
However, Domscheit-Berg told Reuters he only destroyed
material which WikiLeaks received months after Assange gave the
interview to Computerworld. But he also said that when he and
Assange were still collaborators, Assange once accused him of
stealing the pre-October 2009 Bank of America material.
Domscheit-Berg said that because WikiLeaks' pre-2010 system
for receiving data was poorly built, it was, in his view,
possible that Assange no longer had any Bank of America
material under his control.
Assange at one point claimed publicly that WikiLeaks had
material which could "take down a bank or two".
Reuters reported in February, however, that Assange had
privately acknowledged that he did not know if his cache of
Bank of America material contained any big news or scandal,
according to three people familiar with Assange's private
(Additional reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing
by Tim Dobbyn)