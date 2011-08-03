CORRECTED - BofA hires JPMorgan exec for global banking post

(Corrects paragraph two to show that Wolff and Van Dusen will oversee BofA's global corporate banking operations worldwide)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 3 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has hired Anne Clarke Wolff from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to work as co-head of global corporate banking, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Wolff, to be based in New York, will split responsibilities with Joel Van Dusen, and they will oversee BofA's global corporate banking operations worldwide.

She previously worked as JPMorgan's head of global sales for that bank's treasury services unit, and spent two decades at Citigroup Inc (C.N).

BofA has been expanding its corporate and investment banking operations beyond the United States buying Merrill Lynch & Co in 2008.

Wolff is due to join BofA in October and will report to Paul Donofrio, Christian Meissner and Michael Rubinoff of global corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Joe Rauch)