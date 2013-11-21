Dismissal of Woori lawsuit against Merrill upheld by U.S. court

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by South
Korea's Woori Bank against Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit over losses from $143 million in
mortgage-related investments.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
Woori's 2012 lawsuit was filed after the three-year statute of
limitations under South Korean law had expired.
Woori, which is owned by Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
, had argued that the three-year clock did not start
until January 2011, when the U.S. Financial Crisis Inquiry
Commission published a report outlining the causes of the
housing market meltdown.
But the court said that government investigations into
Merrill Lynch, lawsuits filed against Merrill Lynch over the
collateralized debt obligations in question and "overall
publicity" surrounding the investments were enough to show that
Woori was aware of its potential claims more than three years
before it filed its lawsuit.
A U.S. lawyer for Woori did not immediately return a request
for comment on Thursday.
The dismissal, initially made by U.S. District Judge Victor
Marrero in February, is one of three such defeats in a U.S.
court for Woori Bank, which was put under state control
following financial crises.
In March, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed a
Woori lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, saying Woori had
failed to show that Citigroup acted fraudulently in selling it
$95 million in CDOs. Swain permitted the bank to file an amended
complaint, which it did in August.
And in December, another Manhattan federal judge dismissed
Woori's lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
over losses on $80 million of debt securities. Woori has
appealed that decision to the 2nd Circuit.
The case is Woori Bank v. Merrill Lynch et al., 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-829.