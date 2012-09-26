RPT-General Electric sells $466 mln stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya-source

HONG KONG, Sept 26 U.S. conglomerate General
Electric Co (GE) has sold about a $466 million stake in
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya in a block trade, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
GE sold the shares at 31.30 Thai baht per share, the source
added, representing a 5.9 percent discount to the firm's Tuesday
closing price.
GE had hired Morgan Stanley for a strategic review of
its 32.9 percent holding in Bank of Ayudhya, sources told
Reuters last week.
GE and Bank of Ayudhya could not be reached for comments
immediately. The source declined to be identified as the details
of the sale were not public yet.