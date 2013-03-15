Malaysia's Khazanah bids for GE's $1.8bln Thai bank stake - sources

March 15 Malaysian state investor Khazanah
Nasional Bhd has offered to buy General Electric's $1.8 billion
stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya, sources familiar
with the matter said, pitting it against Japan's biggest lender
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).
The bid by Khazanah was a surprise, the sources said,
declining to be identified as the information is not public.
The proposed acquisition would be the largest purchase of an
overseas banking asset by Khazanah as the sovereign
wealth fund plays catch-up with Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pvt Ltd. Khazanah currently manages a
portfolio that is just a quarter of the $158 billion of assets
held by its neighbouring rival.
Khazanah had in the past shied away from taking large
banking stakes overseas, focusing on healthcare assets in
Singapore and Turkey as well as real estate deals. A successful
bid for GE's stake would mark a shift in Khazanah's strategy and
bring it closer to that of Temasek's - which owns large shares
in Standard Chartered, China Construction Bank
and Indonesia's Bank Danamon.
The Malaysian state investor is acquiring assets in
neighbouring emerging markets with the outlook for Southeast
Asian economies resilient in the face of global economic
uncertainty.
General Electric Co is selling its remaining 25.3
percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya as it divests non-core assets
across the world.
Officials from Khazanah and GE declined to comment.
The Malaysian state investor is also picking up insurance
assets.
Khazanah, which owns a nearly 30 percent stake in Malaysia's
second-biggest bank CIMB Group Holdings Ltd, recently
teamed up with Sun Life Financial Inc to buy a 98
percent stake in an insurance joint venture between CIMB and
Aviva.
This week, Khazanah made a preliminary bid to acquire a $500
million stake in unlisted Thai Life Insurance Co Ltd.