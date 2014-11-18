版本:
MOVES-Burgan Bank names Faisal Al Haimus as CEO of Bank of Baghdad

Nov 18 Burgan Bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus as chief executive officer to its subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq.

Al Haimus was previously the head of Wholesale Bank for Standard Chartered Bank, where he managed the growing Iraqi market.

Burgan Bank is a unit of Kuwait Projects Co. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
