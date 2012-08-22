China Q2 bank earnings to signal end of easy profits

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 23 China's big banks are set to
report possibly their last set of bumper profits in coming weeks
as weak economic expansion, shrinking deposits and a more
competitive interest rate market point to more modest earnings
growth in the future.
The so-called "Big Four" -- Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China, China Construction Bank (CCB),
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) and Bank of
China -- are due to report their first-half earnings
between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.
"The last solid results, with a bumpy road ahead," said
Deutsche analyst Tracy Yu. "We remain cautious on the Chinese
banks, although solid first-half results might be supporting of
the share price in the short term."
Profit growth is already slowing down.
ICBC, the world's biggest bank by market
capitalisation, is expected to say first-half net profit rose 15
percent from a year earlier, a Reuters survey of nine analysts
shows. But that would be almost half the pace it reported for
the first half of 2011.
The slowdown became even more pronounced in the
second-quarter, when analysts estimate net profit growth slowed
down to 9.5 percent, or 60.98 billion yuan.
CCB and AgBank are expected to
report second-quarter net profit growth of 11 percent and 19
percent, respectively. Fourth-ranked Bank of China
is likely to post a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit.
A seemingly endless flow of deposits insulated China's major
banks from poor lending decisions in recent years. They could
rely on government-set fixed net interest margins and a steady
economic growth rate of at least 10 percent.
But the banking landscape is changing.
Deposit growth has slowed down, partly because of outflows
to investment products that offer higher returns. Since the
start of 2011, banks have suffered net monthly declines in yuan
deposits five times, compared with just once between 2002 and
2010.
This year the central bank raised the competitive stakes by
giving banks more leeway to set their own deposit and lending
rates. Commercial banks can now set deposit rates at up to 1.2
times the benchmark central bank rate.
"Margins will likely fall more in the second half of this
year, partly because of the interest rate liberalisation we're
seeing," said Tan Yuansheng, president of Chongqing Rural
Commercial Bank, which reported a 25 percent jump in
its first-half earnings on Aug. 17.
The net interest spread has tightened to just 0.9 percent,
based on the lowest permissible lending rates and highest
permissible deposit rates, from more than 3 percent as recently
as June.
Economic growth is seen sliding this year to around 8
percent, its worst showing since 1999, feeding expectations of a
rise in bad loans, currently running at less than 1 percent.
Some sectors are already feeling the pinch.
More than 20 steel traders have been taken to court by
lenders such as China Minsheng Bank over debt defaults
in the past two months. Such court action has been rare in
China.
The hangover from the lending spree sparked by China's 4
trillion stimulus package during the global financial crisis in
2008-2009 is also now weighing.
Bad loans are now likely to rise to about 3-5 percent as
some of those loans come due, said Gigi Chan, who manages the
China Opportunities Fund at Threadneedle.
"You just don't see so many roads to nowhere anymore," she
said.