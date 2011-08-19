UPDATE 1-Bank of China pres confident U.S. can deal with debt

(Updates with further quotes, background on debt)
By Jeff Mason
BEIJING, Aug 19 The head of the Bank of China
, the country's biggest foreign exchange
bank, said on Friday he was concerned about the debt crisis in
the United States but expected Washington to deal with the
issue.
"We are a little concerned, but we are confident that the
U.S. government should be able to solve this problem," said bank
president Li Lihui, when asked whether he was concerned about
the stability of the dollar and the U.S. debt situation.
"We hope the U.S. dollar will remain stable," he said.
Li was speaking to reporters at a business roundtable event
in Beijing attended by U.S Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese
Vice President Xi Jinping.
He spoke before the two leaders arrived.
Xi, in his remarks later, expressed confidence in the U.S.
economy and noted that Biden had explained to him the U.S. plan
to deal with its deficit -- a top priority for China, which is
the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt.
U.S. lawmakers agreed to a deal to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling and trim the deficit earlier this month, but the
divisive political process triggered a downgrade of the United
States by one credit ratings agency. The issue is a high-profile
topic during Biden's trip to China.
On another economic issue that sometimes leads to tension
between the two countries, Li said he did not favor a fast rise
in China's yuan currency compared to the dollar.
Washington has pressed Beijing to allow the yuan to
appreciate against the U.S. dollar to combat a hugely lopsided
trade balance.
Li said he favored a gradual appreciation in the yuan
because too fast a rise would create "big problems" for the
Chinese economy, which would hurt the U.S. economy as well.
"My view is basically that (the) RMB (yuan) should
appreciate, but in a ... gradual way," he said through a
translator.
