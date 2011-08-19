UPDATE 1-Bank of China pres confident U.S. can deal with debt

(Updates with further quotes, background on debt)

* Executive says hopes dollar to remain stable

* Says yuan currency should appreciate gradually

By Jeff Mason

BEIJING, Aug 19 The head of the Bank of China , the country's biggest foreign exchange bank, said on Friday he was concerned about the debt crisis in the United States but expected Washington to deal with the issue.

"We are a little concerned, but we are confident that the U.S. government should be able to solve this problem," said bank president Li Lihui, when asked whether he was concerned about the stability of the dollar and the U.S. debt situation.

"We hope the U.S. dollar will remain stable," he said.

Li was speaking to reporters at a business roundtable event in Beijing attended by U.S Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping.

He spoke before the two leaders arrived.

Xi, in his remarks later, expressed confidence in the U.S. economy and noted that Biden had explained to him the U.S. plan to deal with its deficit -- a top priority for China, which is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt.

U.S. lawmakers agreed to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and trim the deficit earlier this month, but the divisive political process triggered a downgrade of the United States by one credit ratings agency. The issue is a high-profile topic during Biden's trip to China.

On another economic issue that sometimes leads to tension between the two countries, Li said he did not favor a fast rise in China's yuan currency compared to the dollar.

Washington has pressed Beijing to allow the yuan to appreciate against the U.S. dollar to combat a hugely lopsided trade balance.

Li said he favored a gradual appreciation in the yuan because too fast a rise would create "big problems" for the Chinese economy, which would hurt the U.S. economy as well.

"My view is basically that (the) RMB (yuan) should appreciate, but in a ... gradual way," he said through a translator. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Ken Wills)