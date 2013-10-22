Bank of Chongqing to launch up to $593 mln HK IPO on Wed-IFR

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
HONG KONG Oct 22 Chinese city commercial lender Bank Of Chongqing will launch an up to $593 million initial public offering in Hong Kong on Wednesday, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plan.
The offering consists of 707.5 million shares in a range of HK5.60 to HK$6.50 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$4.6 billion ($593 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Most of the funds will go to Bank of Chongqing, with a small portion going to China's National Social Security Fund, one of its shareholders.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, with ABC International, BoCom International, CCB International, China International Capital Corp also acting as joint bookrunners.
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.