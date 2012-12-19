版本:
中国
2012年 12月 20日 星期四 06:09 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bank Of Commerce sees Q4 provision for loan losses between $4.6- $5.6 mln

(Corrects the headline to say million instead of billion)

Dec 19 Dec 19 Bank of Commerce Holdings : * announces increase in its fourth quarter provision for loan losses; company to remain profitable * Sees fourth quarter 2012 provision for loan losses in the range of $4.6 to $5.6 million * Does not anticipate these impairment charges will result in any future material cash expenditures * Source text * Further company coverage

