CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bank Of Commerce sees Q4 provision for loan losses between $4.6- $5.6 mln

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
(Corrects the headline to say million instead of billion)
Dec 19 Dec 19 Bank of Commerce Holdings : * announces increase in its fourth quarter provision for loan losses; company to remain profitable * Sees fourth quarter 2012 provision for loan losses in the range of $4.6 to $5.6 million * Does not anticipate these impairment charges will result in any future material cash expenditures * Source text * Further company coverage
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago