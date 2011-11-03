Bank of Cyprus plans rights issue

ATHENS Nov 3 Bank of Cyprus BOCr.AT, Cyprus's largest lender, said on Thursday its board decided to boost capital via a rights issue of up to 396 million euros and a voluntary exchange of convertible securities.

Under the terms of the rights issue, the bank will issue one right per one existing share. Every three rights that will be exercised will be converted to one new share at a price of 1.0 euros per share, the bank said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)