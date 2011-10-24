UPDATE 1-Bank of Hawaii Q3 profit beats on improving credit

* Q3 EPS $0.92 vs est. $0.83
* Q3 provision for credit losses down
* Q3 net charge-offs down 71 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 24Bank of Hawaii Corp posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a significant
drop in provision for credit losses.
Third-quarter net income fell to $43.3 million, or 92 cents
a share, from $44.1 million, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 83
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income marginally fell to $96.8 million.
Provision for credit losses declined 84 percent to $2.2
million.
Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 71 percent less than
the year-ago period.
Non-performing assets also reduced 16 percent to $37.8
million.
Shares of the company closed at $40.36 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)