Bank of Hawaii profit beats estimates

July 23 Bank of Hawaii Corp posted a
better-than-expected second-quarter profit as the bank set aside
less money to cover bad loans.
Net income for the second quarter was $40.7 million, or 90
cents per share, up from $35.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 87 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Loan balances continued to grow and deposits remained
strong," Chief Executive Peter Ho said.
Provision for credit losses was $628,000, down from $3.6
million a year earlier.
Net interest income, the difference between what the bank
earns on loans and pays out on deposits, fell about 2 percent to
$95.4 million.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.11 billion, closed at
$46.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.