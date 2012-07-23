Bank of Hawaii profit beats estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.87

* Q2 net interest income down 2 pct

July 23 Bank of Hawaii Corp posted a better-than-expected second-quarter profit as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income for the second quarter was $40.7 million, or 90 cents per share, up from $35.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Loan balances continued to grow and deposits remained strong," Chief Executive Peter Ho said.

Provision for credit losses was $628,000, down from $3.6 million a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits, fell about 2 percent to $95.4 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $2.11 billion, closed at $46.33 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.