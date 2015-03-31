Fairfax sells Bank of Ireland stake at 0.36 euros per share - source

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
DUBLIN, March 31 (Reuters/IFR) - Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings sold a 2.9 percent stake in Bank of Ireland at 36 euro cents per share on Tuesday, a source familiar with the transaction said.
The Canadian property and casualty insurer run by contrarian investor Prem Watsa on Monday offered to sell 935 million shares, half of its 5.8 percent stake, via Deutsche Bank , Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
Fairfax bought an 8.7 percent stake in 2011 as part of a consortium including U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross when the shares were trading at 10 euro cents and cut that to 5.8 percent last March. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.