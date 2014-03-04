Wilbur Ross, Fairfax to sell 6 pct of Bank of Ireland shares

DUBLIN, March 4 Two of Bank of Ireland's largest
shareholders, Wilbur Ross and Fairfax Financial, began
selling a 6.4 percent share in the country's largest lender on
Tuesday, the placing's bookrunner Deutsche Bank said.
Billionaire investor Ross and Fairfax boss Prem Watsa were
among a group of North American investors that kept the bank out
of state hands in 2011 when they bought a 35 percent stake only
months after Ireland signed up to an EU/IMF bailout.
The group invested in the now 14 percent state-owned bank
when its share price was at about 10 cents. The shares have
risen significantly since then, jumping 120 percent last year
and hitting a high of 0.39 euros this year.
The bank's shares were down 6 percent at 0.34 euros by 0910
GMT on Tuesday, having slipped 7 percent on Monday after
publication of its full-year results.
Ross owned more than 2.9 billion Bank of Ireland shares, or
9.1 percent of the bank, before the announcement. Fairfax held
2.8 billion shares, or 8.7 percent.
Deutsche Bank said the accelerated bookbuilding of the 2.1
billion euros of shares on offer was open to institutional
investors only.