Italy's approval of Monte dei Paschi deal raises new questions

ROME Feb 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank hoped to become a big player of European finance when it bought rival Antonveneta in 2007. Instead, the takeover triggered a decline that is culminating in the 500-year-old bank putting itself up for sale.

Now, evidence uncovered by Reuters shows Italian regulators knew of the risks harboured at Antonveneta before approving the deal.

In a 2006 audit, the Bank of Italy found that Antonveneta was inefficient, inadequately governed and filled with debts likely to default. The regulator summed up its findings in a March 2007 letter sent to the bank and seen by Reuters.

Months later, the Bank of Italy approved its takeover with few reservations.

At the time, bank acquisitions were in vogue, especially in a fragmented Italian market. Regulation was far lighter in the years preceding the world's financial crisis. Still, the audit raises questions about whether Italy's central bank should have done more to ensure Monte dei Paschi had the financial bandwidth to absorb the purchase.

"Clearly the Bank of Italy overestimated the strength of Monte dei Paschi at the time," said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.