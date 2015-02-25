Italy's approval of Monte dei Paschi deal raises new questions

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
ROME Feb 25 Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank hoped to become a big player of European finance when it bought rival Antonveneta in 2007. Instead, the takeover triggered a decline that is culminating in the 500-year-old bank putting itself up for sale.
Now, evidence uncovered by Reuters shows Italian regulators knew of the risks harboured at Antonveneta before approving the deal.
In a 2006 audit, the Bank of Italy found that Antonveneta was inefficient, inadequately governed and filled with debts likely to default. The regulator summed up its findings in a March 2007 letter sent to the bank and seen by Reuters.
Months later, the Bank of Italy approved its takeover with few reservations.
At the time, bank acquisitions were in vogue, especially in a fragmented Italian market. Regulation was far lighter in the years preceding the world's financial crisis. Still, the audit raises questions about whether Italy's central bank should have done more to ensure Monte dei Paschi had the financial bandwidth to absorb the purchase.
"Clearly the Bank of Italy overestimated the strength of Monte dei Paschi at the time," said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank.
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: