UPDATE 1-BOJ to extend lending for disaster-area banks-Nikkei

Oct 5 The Bank of Japan will decide to push back the end date of a program that lends at low interest rates to banks in areas hit by the March 11 disaster, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The BOJ will take the decision to extend the program, which provides one year loans at a rate of 0.1 percent, at a two-day policy board meeting starting Thursday, the Nikkei said.

The program is slated to expire this month but now it appears that the BOJ will extend the loan period by about six months to ensure that financial institutions in disaster-stricken areas can secure enough funds to meet demand at year-end and the fiscal 2011 book-closings, the Nikkei reported.

Almost half, or 448.9 billion yen ($5.85 billion), of the program's 1 trillion yen in funds had been lent out by the end of September, the paper said.

The BOJ will keep the size of the fund unchanged for now but may expand it if demand rises, the Nikkei said.

The central bank is also considering a new facility that aims to ensure that businesses can raise funds once the rebuilding gets into full swing, the daily said.

