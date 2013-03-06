BRIEF-BMO not planning any major U.S. acquisitions - CFO

UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
TORONTO, March 6 Bank of Montreal : * Not expecting to make any sizeable U.S. acquisitions "any time soon" - CFO
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors