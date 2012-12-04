版本:
BRIEF-BMO CEO says buyback gives bank capital flexibility

TORONTO Dec 4 Bank of Montreal : * CEO Downe says planned 2.3 percent share buyback gives bank additional

flexibility in managing capital

