公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-BMO sees Chinese ops pumping up bottom line within 5 years

TORONTO, Sept 5 Bank of Montreal : * CEO says expects bank's Chinese operations to be a "significant contributor"

to its bottom line within 5 years

