BRIEF-BMO sees Chinese ops pumping up bottom line within 5 years

BRIEF-Insulet reports Q4 revenue $103.6 million
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
TORONTO, Sept 5 Bank of Montreal : * CEO says expects bank's Chinese operations to be a "significant contributor"
to its bottom line within 5 years
* Insulet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Prairiesky announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results and dividend increase