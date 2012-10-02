Bank of Montreal sells C$1.5 bln 3-year notes - term sheet

Oct 2 Bank Of Montreal on Tuesday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.53 billion) of three-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.89 percent notes, due Oct. 5, 2015, were priced at 99.997 to yield 1.891 percent or 74.1 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the bookrunning manager of the sale.