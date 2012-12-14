版本:
Bank of Montreal names Doug Porter as new chief economist

TORONTO Dec 14 Bank of Montreal has promoted Doug Porter to the role of chief economist of its investment and corporate banking arm, the lender said on Friday.

Porter, currently a deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, will replace the retiring Sherry Cooper on Feb. 1. Cooper is one of the country's highest profile bank economists.

Porter has been at Canada's fourth-largest lender since 1995. He previously worked in the research department at Canada's central bank.

