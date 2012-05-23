UPDATE 4-U.S. deal helps push BMO profit past expectations

* Adjusted EPS C$1.44 vs analyst estimate C$1.36
* U.S. acquisition, wealth management boost profit
* BMO first of Canada's banks to report Q2 results
* Shares rise 1.5 percent
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 23 Bank of Montreal's 2011
acquisition of U.S. lender Marshall & Ilsley helped drive its
profit up by a higher-than-expected 27 percent in the second
quarter, giving the bank's shares a slight boost despite
lingering concerns over slowing retail lending.
BMO, the first Canadian bank to report results for the
fiscal second quarter, paid $4.1 billion for Wisconsin-based M&I
last July, part of a wave of takeovers by Canadian banks in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The deal doubled BMO's already sizeable U.S. branch count,
and contributed C$171 million to its bottom line during the
quarter, both by driving up revenue and due to lower than
expected loan losses.
Overall BMO earned C$1.03 billion ($1.01 billion), or C$1.51
a share, up from a year-before profit of C$813 million, or
C$1.32. Adjusted profit was C$1.44 a share, topping analysts'
expectations for a profit of C$1.36.
TOUGH LENDING CONDITIONS
But looking beyond the M&I takeover, narrower loan margins
in the quarter showed that BMO's main lending businesses are
facing tougher conditions, said National Bank of Canada analyst
Peter Routledge.
"Their overall retail operations look like they're suffering
through slow growth both in Canada and the United States, and
margin pressure, particularly in Canada," he said.
He said the profit beat was due in part to cost controls.
The company's shares opened lower on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, but rose late in the session as the market rallied.
The stock closed 1.5 percent higher at C$56.06, the strongest
performer among Toronto-listed banks.
"BMO's earnings do little to dissuade our belief that the
banks' second-quarter earnings are likely to be solid, but not
spectacular," Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a
note.
Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
, Canada's two biggest lenders, both report quarterly
results on Thursday.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce and National Bank of Canada all report
next week.
LOW RATES, NARROW MARGINS
Historically low interest rates have squeezed banks' profit
margins on loans, particularly mortgages, while fears of a
domestic housing bubble and high consumer debt have fueled
concern that loan growth could stall.
These pressures have sparked heavy competition for
mortgages, and BMO has been particularly aggressive, briefly
introducing heavily discounted 2.99 percent mortgages earlier
this year.
The bank said housing market activity has slowed in most
regions of the country and mortgage growth is showing tentative
signs of slowing.
But commercial lending, which has been slow to recover from
the financial crisis, should pick up, Frank Techar, BMO's head
of Canadian personal and commercial banking, said on a
conference call.
"The March and April year-over-year loan growth rates were
stronger than January and February so we're starting to see
momentum build in the commercial loan book," he said.
BMO's Canadian banking unit rang up a 7.8 percent increase
in profit to C$446 million as lower margins were offset by
higher loan volumes. Weak trading and investment banking revenue
sent profit at BMO Capital Markets down by 1.7 percent to C$225
million.
Profit at BMO's Private Client Group, its wealth management
unit, rose 59 percent to C$145 million, helped by acquisitions
and higher fee-based revenue.
Provisions for credit losses fell by 34 percent to C$195
million.
BMO left its dividend steady at 70 Canadian cents a share.
It is the only Canadian bank not to have raised its payout since
the 2008 financial crisis.