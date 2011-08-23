UPDATE 5-BMO profit jumps 18 pct, beats expectations

* Q3 adj EPS C$1.36 vs est C$1.31
* Capital markets income, M&I takeover drive profit
* Shares rise 4.3 pct, other banks also strong
(Adds comment from conference call, RBC rate hike. In U.S.
dollars, unless noted)
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Aug 23 Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO)
quarterly profit rose by a higher-than-expected 18 percent as
capital markets income surged and a recent U.S. acquisition
started to contribute, Canada's No. 4 lender said on Tuesday.
The results, the first in a wave of Canadian bank reports
due over the next two weeks, drove bank stocks higher in
anticipation of strong results from BMO's rivals.
"They beat expectations on all the main factors, which is
not only positive for BMO, but bodes well for the group," said
John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays Capital.
BMO's stock climbed 4.3 percent to C$59.80 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, and shares of other Canadian banks also rose.
Income at BMO's capital markets division more than doubled
to C$279 million ($282 million) from C$130 million as trading
revenue and mergers and acquisition activity rebounded from a
poor performance a year earlier.
"The beat was primarily driven by capital markets trading
revenue," said National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge.
"The stress of the summer didn't get into their third-quarter
results."
The banks' third quarter runs from May through July,
meaning the results caught the leading edge of the market
sell-off that began in late July.
Profit at BMO's U.S. division rose 94 percent to $95
million, helped by the $4 billion acquisition of Wisconsin bank
Marshall & Ilsley, a deal that closed about a month before the
end of the quarter.
The M&I acquisition more than doubled BMO's branch count in
the U.S. Midwest. BMO entered the region when it bought Harris
Bank in the 1980s, and had been slowly expanding the franchise
before the M&I transaction.
The bank said annual cost savings from the integration of
M&I would exceed $300 million.
Canada's banks have been active buyers in the wake of the
global financial crisis. Their strong balance sheets and steady
profits have enabled them to shop for bargains among their
international rivals.
LOAN GROWTH OFFSETS NARROWING MARGINS
Net income rose to C$793 million, or C$1.27 a share, in the
third quarter ended July 31, from C$669 million, or C$1.13 a
share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings reached C$1.36 a share, topping analyst
estimates of a profit of C$1.31 a share.
Profit at BMO's core Canadian retail bank rose a slim 1.8
percent to C$432 million. Loan growth offset narrowing interest
margins, with rates still near historic lows.
Low rates had also eroded retail banking profit in the
previous quarter, prompting dire warnings from analysts that
revenue growth at Canadian banks would slow sharply.
In the event, the narrowing margins were not as bad as
expected in the third quarter, Aiken said.
The stronger-than-expected profit performance also
reflected credit quality and more effective cost controls -- a
focus as revenue growth slows, he said.
Loan-loss provisions fell to C$174 million from C$214
million a year earlier.
TIGHT MARGINS
Speaking on a conference call, Frank Techar, who heads
BMO's Canadian retail bank, said the pressure on interest
margins would continue.
"My expectation as we go through the next quarter is more
downside risk on margins," he said.
In another sign of the margin pressure on Canadian banks,
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said on Tuesday it was raising the
rate on its five-year variable closed residential mortgage by
0.2 percentage points.
Such moves generally follow central bank rate hikes, but a
bank spokesman said it was raising the rate due to rising
funding costs.
Profit at BMO's private client group climbed 14 percent
National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), the country's No. 6 bank,
and RBC, the No. 1 lender, report results on Thursday and
Friday, respectively.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)