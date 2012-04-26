Ex-brokerage chief to serve 30 months in BOM case

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 A former chief executive of
Optionable Inc commodities brokerage was handed a prison term of
2-1/2 years on Wednesday for his role in defrauding the Bank of
Montreal by helping inflate the value of the bank's natural gas
derivatives portfolio.
In August last year, the former Optionable executive, Kevin
Cassidy, of Bedford Hills, New York, pleaded guilty to one count
of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court.
Cassidy was charged in November 2008 with six felony counts.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa sentenced Cassidy on
Wednesday to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years
of supervised release. The judge also ordered Cassidy to forfeit
$200,000, a statement by federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.
Prosecutors had accused Cassidy of helping David Lee, Bank
of Montreal's former lead commodities trader, inflate the fair
market value of natural gas options positions in his derivatives
trading portfolio from 2004 to 2007.
In return, they said Lee funneled trades to Cassidy,
resulting in Bank of Montreal generating more than 40 percent of
Optionable's brokerage revenue by early 2007. Lee pleaded guilty
in November 2008 and is awaiting sentencing.
When the scheme unraveled, Bank of Montreal stopped doing
business with Optionable, causing the brokerage's shares to
plunge after a more than sixfold gain in less than two years.
Lee's trading contributed to a C$853 million loss in Bank of
Montreal's commodities trading business for 2007, which reduced
profit by C$440 million.
The case is USA v. Cassidy in U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-01101