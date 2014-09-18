Bank of Montreal is sued over Tom Petters' Ponzi scheme

* Lawsuit by bankruptcy trustee for Petters creditors
* BMO unit said to know of Petters' fraud, do nothing
* Lawsuit seeks $23.6 billion based on account transfers
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 18 Bank of Montreal was sued on
Thursday by a trustee liquidating two Florida funds that claimed
to have lost money in a Ponzi scheme operated by Minnesota
businessman Thomas Petters.
The lawsuit seeks to recoup $23.6 billion, more than six
times the estimated $3.65 billion size of Petters' fraud, based
on sums transferred by Petters over five years to an account at
Marshall & Ilsley Bank, which Bank of Montreal now owns.
"There is no merit to these claims and we will defend
ourselves vigorously," Carey Allen, a spokeswoman for Bank of
Montreal's BMO Harris Bank unit, said in an emailed statement.
The case was brought by Barry Mukamal, a trustee liquidating
two funds known as Palm Beach Finance.
These funds filed for bankruptcy protection in November
2009, just over a year after Petters' fraud was uncovered and
his businesses were put into receivership.
Thursday's lawsuit was filed with the U.S. district court in
West Palm Beach, Florida, nearly six years after Petters'
offices were raided by the FBI in September 2008.
Petters, now 57, was convicted in December 2009 on all 20
criminal counts he faced, including fraud and money laundering,
and is serving a 50-year prison term.
Prosecutors accused him of using one of his companies to
bilk investors who thought he was using their money to buy
consumer electronics for resale to retailers such as Costco
Wholesale Corp and BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.
In his lawsuit, Mukamal said Marshall & Ilsley knew the
"astronomical" activity in Petters' account bore no relationship
to Petters' alleged business and that Petters was involved in
money laundering on an "unprecedented scale."
But he said the Milwaukee-based bank did nothing, hoping
instead to expand its "important" and "substantial" relationship
with Petters. The trustee also said Marshall & Ilsley did not
use good faith in handling money flows.
Bank of Montreal bought Marshall & Ilsley in 2011.
Florida lies within the 11th federal judicial circuit, which
also includes Alabama and Georgia.
In 2010, the federal appeals court in that circuit said an
initial recipient of a debtor's fraudulently transferred funds
can avoid liability for the transfer if it served merely as a
"conduit" for the debtor, was an "innocent participant" in the
transfer, and acted in good faith.
"Tom Petters ran the third-largest financial fraud in United
States history through a single bank account at M&I Bank," the
trustee's lawyer Solomon Genet said. "We look forward to
proceeding before a Florida jury."
The case is Mukamal v. BMO Harris Bank NA, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 14-01660.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by David Adams in Miami; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)