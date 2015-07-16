Bank of Montreal to pay $16 mln over Petters' Ponzi scheme

| July 16
July 16 Bank of Montreal agreed to pay
$16 million to end a U.S. lawsuit claiming that a lender it
bought caused two bankrupt Florida funds to lose money in
imprisoned swindler Thomas Petters' $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme.
Thursday's settlement with the trustee liquidating the Palm
Beach Finance funds was disclosed in a filing with the U.S.
bankruptcy court in West Palm Beach, Florida, and requires court
approval.
Bank of Montreal denied liability in agreeing to settle. A
bank spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking
further comment. Petters, 58, is serving a 50-year prison term.
The lawsuit by the trustee Barry Mukamal stemmed from
Petters' relationship with Marshall & Ilsley Bank, a
Milwaukee-based lender that Bank of Montreal bought in 2011.
Mukamal argued that Marshall & Ilsley had hoped to expand
its "important" and "substantial" relationship with Petters, and
did nothing while the Minnesota businessman used his account at
the bank to further his fraud.
The lawsuit against Bank of Montreal originally sought to
recoup $23.6 billion, based on sums transferred by Petters over
five years to that account.
Any award at trial would likely have been far smaller.
The Palm Beach funds filed for bankruptcy in November 2009,
just over a year after Petters' fraud was uncovered.
In a court filing, Mukamal said the settlement is in the
best interests of the debtors' bankruptcy estates, and avoids
the risk of further litigation.
Prosecutors had accused Petters of using one of his
companies to bilk investors who thought he was using their money
to buy consumer electronics for resale to retailers such as
Costco Wholesale Corp.
Petters was convicted in December 2009 on all 20 criminal
counts he faced, including fraud and money laundering.
The case is In re: Palm Beach Finance Partners LP et al,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida, No.
09-36379.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby)