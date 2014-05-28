Bank of Montreal profit rises 12 pct; dividend raised

BRIEF-Israeli Post terminates relationship with Mysize
* My Size Inc says company received a letter from Israeli Postal Service terminating its relationship
TORONTO May 28 Bank of Montreal said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 12 percent on the back of strong capital markets and domestic lending income, and the lender raised its dividend by 3 percent.
Net profit was C$1.08 billion ($993.51 million), or C$1.60 a share, for the second quarter ended April 30, up from C$962 million, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier.
BMO is Canada's fourth-largest bank.
($1 = 1.0871 Canadian Dollars)
April 20 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday said it would buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins Plc for C$3.6 billion ($2.67 billion), firming up an indicative offer it made earlier this month.
CHICAGO, April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's chief executive officer received a 13 percent increase in total compensation to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as sales growth at the world's largest retailer remained robust.