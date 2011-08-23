BMO wealth management earnings bolstered by US deal

* PCG Q3 profit C$120 mln vs C$105 mln a year earlier
* M&I deal nearly doubles BMO's U.S. wealth footprint
* Analyst says he expected better results for the unit
* Insurance income down 45 pct on lower long-term rates
TORONTO, Aug 23 Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) said
on Tuesday that quarterly income at its Private Client Group
rose 14 percent from a year earlier as new client assets and
earnings from a recent U.S. acquisition helped offset weakness
in brokerage volumes and a drop in insurance earnings.
Canada's No. 4 bank said its Private Client Group (PCG)
earned C$120 million ($121 million) in BMO's third quarter, up
from C$105 million a year earlier.
The PCG unit provides wealth management services and
products to retail, high-net-worth, and select institutional
clients. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United
Kingdom, and China.
BMO said that its $4.1 billion acquisition of U.S. Midwest
lender Marshall & Ilsley, which closed in the quarter, nearly
doubled its U.S. wealth management footprint and added C$4
million to the unit's earnings.
U.S. PCG earnings were C$13 million, up from C$5 million in
the year-before quarter.
Quarter-over-quarter, net income at the PCG segment was
relatively unchanged as higher mutual fund and private banking
revenue was mostly offset by lower revenue in BMO's brokerage
business.
"I am little bit disappointed," said Brian Klock, an
analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, adding that if earnings
from the M&I acquisition were taken out, quarter-over-quarter
income was lower.
He also noted that in the previous quarter BMO's insurance
income was only C$1 million due to the earthquakes in New
Zealand and Japan.
Insurance income in the third quarter, ended July 31, was
C$19 million, down 45 percent from a year earlier, mainly due
to the adverse effect of unfavorable long-term interest rate
movements on policyholder liabilities, the bank said.
"There is a negative mark-to-market adjustment that was in
there, but it should have been offset somewhat on the expense
side," Klock said. "But expenses were up."
Expenses increased 14 percent to C$461 million, due in part
to the impact of acquisitions.
Excluding insurance, earnings at the segment were up 43
percent from a year earlier.
Assets under management and administration rose around 70
percent to C$429 billion from a year earlier. Adjusted to
exclude acquisitions and the weaker U.S. dollar, assets were up
by 12 percent.
Revenue rose 13 percent from a year earlier to C$617
billion
BMO's exchange-traded fund business, launched in June 2009,
had C$2.7 billion in assets under management and consisted of a
product portfolio of 40 funds.
Overall, BMO said its quarterly profit rose by a
higher-than-expected 18 percent as capital markets income
surged and the M&I transaction started to contribute.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)