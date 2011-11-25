Bank of New York flinches on charging deposit fee

* No client has been assessed the controversial fee
By Jed Horowitz
Nov 25 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N),
which was derided for a plan to charge some of its large
corporate and investment management clients for holding their
deposits, appears to have flinched.
The bank has not assessed a penny since warning clients
about the possible deposit fee in early August, officials told
Reuters, although it remains burdened by cash that it cannot
profitably redeploy at rock-bottom interest rates.
The fee of 0.13 percent was to have taken effect on Aug. 8
for accounts with more than $50 million that had soared well
above their monthly averages as clients fled short-term
investments for the safety of U.S. banks.
"My guess is that the backlash was pretty stringent and
they decided not to do it," said William Gerber, chief
financial officer of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), a
cash-management client of Bank of New York. "I can see their
problem but I'm not that empathetic considering all the fees
we've been waiving."
He was referring to hundreds of millions of dollars of
money-market mutual fund fees that financial companies have
waived over the past two years lest investors realize negative
returns on their fund holdings.
Unlike Bank of America, which was shamed into withdrawing a
plan to charge its customers $5 for debit card transactions
after a torrent of articles ridiculing the proposal, Bank of
New York said that its super-sized version of its deposit fee
is not dead.
"We haven't charged any clients to date, and the policy
remains in place as markets remain unsettled and interest rates
remain at historic lows," BNY Mellon spokesman Ron Sommer wrote
in an email.
The fee, he added, was aimed at "a small number of clients
with extraordinarily high and volatile deposit levels." In its
August letter, the bank urged clients to consider cash
investment options "to minimize any effect" of the mooted fee.
ANXIETY DROVE DEPOSITS
The plan was prompted by a flood of deposits from
companies, money-market funds and other clients fleeing
short-term investments that exposed them in late July to the
then-unfolding Greek financial crisis and from U.S. government
securities amid a Congressional impasse over raising the U.S.
debt ceiling.
A source said Bank of New York's deposits swelled about 39
percent in a period of two weeks in late July and early August
to about $250 billion, underscoring the fragility of the global
financial system at any sign of panic and creating
balance-sheet management challenges for the bank.
At the end of September, deposits were 45 percent higher
than a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Todd Gibbons said
in discussing third-quarter earnings, though he said the influx
had stabilized since earlier in the quarter.
Sommer declined to discuss the deposit levels.
Bank of New York continues to attract a heavy flow of cash
since it has higher ratings from Moody's Investor Services than
trust bank competitors such as State Street Corp (STT.N) and
Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O), another official said.
Those banks did not match Bank of New York's deposit fee
announcement, although some commercial banks with larger
lending businesses that fund loans with deposits have been
passing FDIC fees to some of their small-business customers.
The policy was initiated under former Bank of New York
Chief Executive Robert Kelly, who was ousted in early September
and replaced by Gerald Hassell, a 30-plus-year veteran of Bank
of New York who some insiders said was more sensitive to client
relationships. Kelly took the top role when the New York bank
combined in 2007 with Pittsburgh-based Mellon Financial Corp,
which he led.
"I believe they are backing away from the strategy, Gerard
Cassidy, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in an email.
"Not certain if it is customer backlash or a rethinking of
strategy under new CEO."
Custody banks make most of their money from holding
securities and other assets for clients worldwide and ensuring
that they are properly accounted for and exchanged when clients
demand.
Bank of New York swapped its 338 retail branches and small
business banking businesses in 2006 for JPMorgan Chase & Co's
(JPM.N) corporate trust business and $150 million in cash. The
deal helped Bank of New York avoid some of the credit problems
that continue to depress earnings of more traditional banks,
but deprives it of the ability to negotiate on loans and other
businesses in return for winning custody activities.
Because rates are so low, many custody banks today are less
eager to attract new business or are more aggressive about
insisting that clients offset the low-return deposit business
by using other services, said Anthony Carfang, head of Treasury
Strategies, a Chicago-based consulting firm.
