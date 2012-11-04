Bank of New York Mellon may see share price boost-Barron's

NEW YORK Nov 4 Bank of New York Mellon
could potentially see a share price increase if interest rates
rise and boost its revenue, according to a report in the Nov. 5
issue of Barron's.
A single percentage point rise in short rates would
immediately add nearly $500 million to the bank's pretax revenue
according to the story, which also noted that the stock has
fallen 50 percent in the last five years to $25.
On top of this, Bank of New York Mellon does not have the
credit and balance-sheet risks of normal commercial banks,
Hampton McFadden, a principal shareholder Vulcan Value Partners
told Barron's.
He thinks the stock could be worth $40 over a three-year
period, according to Barron's.