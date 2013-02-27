BRIEF-Argentina says cannot be coerced to pay holdout bondholders

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Lawyer for Argentina says "we are very interested in serving our performing
debt" -- New York court hearing * Lawyer for Argentina says idea that injunction can coerce Argentina to pay
holdout bondholders "is just not going to happen" * One judge on three-judge U.S. appeals court panel says is "more than curious"
why Argentina did not make "good faith effort" to put money for holdouts in
escrow * Lawyer for Argentina exchange bondholders says "we don't want to have our
private contractual rights interfered with" * Judge says "hardly seems appropriate" for court not to enforce order for
Argentina to pay holdouts if it suspects this will cause country not to pay
other bondholders * Judge says court's role is to enforce contracts, not rewrite them * Lawyer for Argentina exchange bondholders says clients would lose their
"unconditional, undisputed," contractual right to payments if holdouts win * U.S. appeals court hearing in Argentina bond dispute ends with no immediate
ruling
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)