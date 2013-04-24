BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon fails to win dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over forex trade pricing

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of U.S. government lawsuit over foreign exchange
trades, but some claims are dismissed -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan says U.S. complaint "generally suffices" to
allege principal claim over alleged improper pricing of foreign exchange
trades * Kaplan says complaint plausibly alleges that bank failed to provide "best
execution" on pricing the trades * Kaplan says complaint adequately alleges that bank took active steps to
mislead clients about how trades were being priced
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value