UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon in $28 mln pact with Florida over currency prices

By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 1 Bank of New York Mellon Corp on
Friday reached a $28 million settlement with Florida to resolve
allegations that the bank overcharged a state pension plan for
foreign currency transactions.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the accord provides
"full compensation" for the state's past currency trades, and
ensures complete transparency on the pricing of future trades.
Bank of New York Mellon did not admit wrongdoing, according
to settlement papers.
The case is one of several in which federal and state
regulators, customers and shareholders accused custodial banks
of defrauding clients through overcharges on currency trades.
Bondi called the settlement "substantial," and said it also
covered investments made on behalf of the Florida plan in
medium-term notes issued by Sigma Finance Inc, which defaulted
in Sept. 2008 and later went into receivership.
"We're pleased that the Florida attorney general is
withdrawing her lawsuit," Bank of New York Mellon spokesman
Kevin Heine said. "We're also pleased to have reached an
agreement with the State Board of Administration of Florida that
allows us to continue our long-standing relationship. We view
this as a commercial matter, and have taken a pragmatic approach
to resolving the issues."
Custodial banks provide back-office and other services
including accounting, asset valuation, currency trading,
portfolio serving and stock lending.
Florida's lawsuit was originally brought by a whistleblower.
The state joined the case in 2011.
Bank of New York Mellon has faced other lawsuits over
alleged overcharges on currency trades.
In April, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said
the U.S. government may pursue a lawsuit accusing the bank of
misrepresenting that it would provide "best execution" to
various trading clients.
But in July, Kaplan dismissed a lawsuit by shareholders who
accused bank officials of ignoring "red flags" or knowing that
trades were processed at unfavorable prices.