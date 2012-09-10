Bank of NY Mellon fails to end lawsuit linked to Lehman

Sept 10 A Manhattan federal judge rejected Bank
of New York Mellon Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit on
behalf of securities lending clients who allegedly lost more
than $1 billion because the bank invested their collateral in
notes issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan on Monday refused to
dismiss a breach of contract claim against Bank of New York
Mellon, though he dismissed some other claims.
Bank of New York Mellon clients had accused the bank of
taking no action to protect $1.9 billion of investments it had
made on their behalf in Lehman floating-rate notes, despite
growing concerns about Lehman's stability. Lehman filed for
bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.