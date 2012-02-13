New Issue-Bank of New York sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

Feb 13 Bank of New York Mellon on
Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barcaly's Capital, Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.20 PCT MATURITY 02/20/2015
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.909 FIRST PAY 08/20/2012
MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.231 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012
S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 85 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 09/23/2021
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.338 FIRST PAY 03/23/2012
MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.141 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012
S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A