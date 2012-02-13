版本:
New Issue-Bank of New York sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

Feb 13 Bank of New York Mellon on
Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barcaly's Capital, Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $750 MLN     COUPON 1.20 PCT    MATURITY    02/20/2015   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.909   FIRST PAY   08/20/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa2      YIELD 1.231 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/21/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS       SPREAD 85 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 3.55 PCT    MATURITY    09/23/2021   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 103.338  FIRST PAY   03/23/2012 	
MOODY'S Aa2      YIELD 3.141 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/21/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS       SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

