New Issue-Bank of New York sells $1.25 bln in 2 parts

Feb 13 Bank of New York Mellon on Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barcaly's Capital, Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.20 PCT MATURITY 02/20/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.909 FIRST PAY 08/20/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.231 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 85 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 09/23/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.338 FIRST PAY 03/23/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.141 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/21/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A