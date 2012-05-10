版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 11日 星期五 04:38 BJT

New Issue- BNY Mellon sells $500.1 mln notes

May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp 
on Thursday sold $500.1 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP	
	
AMT $500.1 MLN  COUPON 1.969 PCT    MATURITY    06/20/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.4624  FIRST PAY   06/20/2012	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.872 PCT     SETTLEMENT  05/21/2012	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 110 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐