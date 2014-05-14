版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-ScotiaBank exploring sale of its stake in CI Financial

May 14 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Says has decided to pursue alternatives for monetization of some or all of

its investment in CI Financial Corp * Says it has advised CI Financial of this decision * Says has concluded that capital associated with its investment in CI will be

redeployed toward other strategic priorities
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐