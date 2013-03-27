BRIEF-Scotiabank sees Guangzhou decision by end of fiscal year

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
TORONTO, March 27 Bank of Nova Scotia : * International banking head says expects final decision on bank of Guangzhou stake acquisition by end of fiscal year
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Synchrony Financial and Midas extend auto care consumer financing agreement