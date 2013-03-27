版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-Scotiabank sees Guangzhou decision by end of fiscal year

TORONTO, March 27 Bank of Nova Scotia : * International banking head says expects final decision on bank of Guangzhou stake acquisition by end of fiscal year

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐