公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六

BRIEF-Scotiabank sees slower retail growth, wealth mgmt acquisitions

TORONTO Dec 7 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Expects Canadian retail banking growth to slow in 2013, moderately higher

domestic loan-loss provisions * Scotiabank will seek tuck-in acquisitions in global wealth management - exec

